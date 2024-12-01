Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 9356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.
Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
