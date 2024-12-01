J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

