Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 12129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
