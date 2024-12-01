Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 12129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

