Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of JREIF stock opened at $3,881.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,881.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3,881.42 and a one year high of $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
