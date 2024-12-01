Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 5,319.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,312 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 113,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

