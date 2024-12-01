JPMorgan Chase & Co. Closes $2.5 Billion Public Offering of Notes

On November 29, 2024, JPMorgan Chase & Co. successfully completed a public offering of $2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2045 (referred to as the “Notes”). This transaction was officially settled by the registered financial entity under the Securities Act of 1933. The offering of these notes was particularly conducted in accordance with a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-263304) that was subsequently amended to align with the established parameters of the offering.

To comply with the procedural aspects of this offering, a legal opinion regarding the legality of the Notes has been integral to the process and is now being appended as Exhibit 5.1 within the official report associated with this event.

In further accordance with the financial requirements surrounding this activity, the company has provided the necessary exhibits as follows:

– Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP regarding the legality of the Notes.

– Exhibit 23.1: Consent of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, incorporated into Exhibit 5.1.

– Exhibit 101: Inline XBRL formatted cover page as per Rule 406 of Regulation S-T.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included in Exhibit 101.

This transaction and its associated filings affirm JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparent financial reporting practices.

As per the stipulations outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the signatory of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jordan A. Costa, in the capacity of Managing Director, officially ratified the filing on behalf of the company on November 29, 2024.

