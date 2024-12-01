Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

