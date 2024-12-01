Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,553,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,530.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

KBSTF opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

