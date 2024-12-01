Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,553,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,530.0 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
KBSTF opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.65.
About Kobe Steel
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kobe Steel
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.