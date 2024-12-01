Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $197.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $219.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.