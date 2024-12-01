Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.