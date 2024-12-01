Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

LRCX opened at $73.88 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lam Research by 117.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

