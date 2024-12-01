Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 918 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KEY opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,948.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.