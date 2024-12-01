Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 72.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Graco by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Graco by 536.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 190,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,094.26. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,572.20. The trade was a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $2,026,230. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Graco Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $91.08 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

