Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

