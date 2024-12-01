Larson Financial Group LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $235.50 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

