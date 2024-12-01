Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 163.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 17,255.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,665,000 after purchasing an additional 550,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Qorvo by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,290,000 after buying an additional 487,621 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,812,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 78.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after buying an additional 236,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.