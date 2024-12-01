Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 282.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.