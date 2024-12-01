Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 491.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period.

Shares of FDEM stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

