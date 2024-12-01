Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.64. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

