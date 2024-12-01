Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,261 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 208,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,949,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 903,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483,564 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE LVS opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

