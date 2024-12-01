LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

LendingTree stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. LendingTree has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $590.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.11.

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 301.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

