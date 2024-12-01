Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 971.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,216 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Leslie’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 54.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.30 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

