Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

