Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.98. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 12,072 shares trading hands.

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

