Lockheed Martin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 16,855 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical volume of 10,335 call options.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. American Trust boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,466,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $529.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

