Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.75 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £166.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.88.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.