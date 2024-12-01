MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $18,817,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 148,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 26.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,886 shares of company stock worth $29,454,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $132.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

