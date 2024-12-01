MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.08.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

MAG stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$25.36.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

