MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 10% Higher – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.60. 39,662,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 56,048,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get MARA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MARA by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 112.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MARA by 126.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.