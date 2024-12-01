Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 1.8 %
MRIN opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.55.
Marin Software Company Profile
