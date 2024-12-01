Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MRIN opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

