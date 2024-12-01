Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,206,984 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masimo were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 120.4% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Masimo by 143.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $172.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.27.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

