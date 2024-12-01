Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Maximus Trading Up 2.8 %

MMS opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57. Maximus has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Maximus by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.