MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.82 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MEI Pharma by 43.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.