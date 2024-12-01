MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.82 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.83.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
