Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 373,307 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,307 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $732,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.78 and a 200 day moving average of $186.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

