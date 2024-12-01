Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of MITK opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $430.62 million, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

