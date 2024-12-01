MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.29.
Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Down 0.7 %
MDB stock opened at $322.49 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.15.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
