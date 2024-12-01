Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $125.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 25,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. The trade was a 35.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,673,866 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

