Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.23. 2,766,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,303,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.
A number of research firms recently commented on NNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter valued at $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
