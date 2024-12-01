NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 121.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 205,439 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in NatWest Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,001,000 after buying an additional 162,068 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 627,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NWG opened at $10.34 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

