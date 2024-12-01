Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY
Nestlé Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raelipskie Partnership raised its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 61.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.