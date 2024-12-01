Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raelipskie Partnership raised its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 61.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

