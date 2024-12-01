NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 13,747.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,258,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,227,000 after buying an additional 6,213,248 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,692,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,789,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 632,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

