News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of News worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in News by 8.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after acquiring an additional 555,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in News by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in News by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after buying an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of News by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 316,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

