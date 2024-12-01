Northland Securities Increases MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $100.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ML. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.82 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,985.38. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 328 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,720. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,514 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 2,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

