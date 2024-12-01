Novo Integrated Sciences Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of StockholdersNovo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) recently conducted its 2024 virtual annual meeting of stockholders on November 22, 2024. The purpose of the meeting was to address several

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Novo Integrated Sciences’s 8K filing here.
Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women’s pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.
