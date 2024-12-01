Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.51, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.