NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 516,626 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $201.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

