Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $16.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

OCSL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $2,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

