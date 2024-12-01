Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.04, but opened at $165.29. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 112,566 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.