Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) vs. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Head to Head Survey

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Open Text and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 8 3 0 2.27 Kyndryl 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

Open Text currently has a consensus target price of $35.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Kyndryl.

This table compares Open Text and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.35% 24.34% 6.60% Kyndryl -0.58% -4.09% -0.46%

Volatility and Risk

Open Text has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Text and Kyndryl”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $5.61 billion 1.44 $465.09 million $1.73 17.59 Kyndryl $16.05 billion 0.50 -$340.00 million ($0.39) -89.00

Open Text has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Open Text beats Kyndryl on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

