P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.50 million, a PE ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 1.15. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

